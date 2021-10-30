Box: St. Dominic 3, Fort Zumwalt North 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt North
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt North
|9-13
|2-8
|27/1
|50/2
|St. Dominic
|15-5
|5-0
|58/3
|24/1
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Owen Gober (#6, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Dugan (#26, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
