Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|1
|0
|1
|St. Dominic
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|0-2
|0-0
|2/1
|7/4
|St. Dominic
|6-0
|2-0
|20/10
|1/0
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Jimmy Doherty (#21, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak (#22, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Andrew Meyers (#7, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
