Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1
Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1

12Final
Rock Bridge101
St. Dominic213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge0-20-02/17/4
St. Dominic6-02-020/101/0
Rock Bridge
Individual stats have not been reported.

St. DominicGA
Jimmy Doherty (#21, F, Sr.)11
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Jr.)10
Jake Karolczak (#22, F, Sr.)10
Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Jr.)01
Andrew Meyers (#7, D, Jr.)01

