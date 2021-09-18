Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|0
|1
|1
|St. Dominic
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|1-3
|0-0
|4/1
|8/2
|St. Dominic
|9-0
|3-0
|27/5
|5/1
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Conor Meyers (#24, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Kaiden Pickens (#21, F, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.