Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1
Box: St. Dominic 3, Rock Bridge 1

12Final
Rock Bridge011
St. Dominic213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge1-30-04/18/2
St. Dominic9-03-027/55/1
Rock Bridge
Individual stats have not been reported.

St. DominicGA
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)11
Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)11
Conor Meyers (#24, M, Fr.)10
Kaiden Pickens (#21, F, Jr.)01

