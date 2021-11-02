 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 4, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: St. Dominic 4, Francis Howell Central 0

12Final
Francis Howell Central000
St. Dominic314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central11-115-530/150/2
St. Dominic16-55-062/324/1
St. DominicGA
Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)20
Ryan Dugan (#26, F, Fr.)11
Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Sr.)10
Owen Gober (#6, M, Sr.)01
Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)01



