Box: St. Dominic 4, Holt 1
Box: St. Dominic 4, Holt 1

12Final
St. Dominic224
Holt101
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic21-15-084/49/0
Holt7-131-931/139/2
St. DominicGA
Drew Nicholson (#11, M, Sr.)10
Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Jr.)10
Owen Gober (#12, M, Jr.)10
Kevin Kortkamp (#8, M, Sr.)10
Andrew Meyers (#7, D, Jr.)01
Cole Pardo (#13, D, Sr.)01

HoltGA
Quinton Garafolo (#16, F, Sr.)10

