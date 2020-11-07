Box: St. Dominic 4, Holt 1

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|2
|2
|4
|Holt
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|21-1
|5-0
|84/4
|9/0
|Holt
|7-13
|1-9
|31/1
|39/2
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Drew Nicholson (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Owen Gober (#12, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Kevin Kortkamp (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Meyers (#7, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Cole Pardo (#13, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Holt
|G
|A
|Quinton Garafolo (#16, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
