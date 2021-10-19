 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 5, De Smet 4
12Final
De Smet134
St. Dominic235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
De Smet9-72-134/228/2
St. Dominic13-35-053/319/1
De Smet
Individual stats have not been reported.

St. DominicGA
Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)30
Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)03
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)10
Michael Holliday (#14, M, Jr.)10
Phillip Hartenbach (#15, D, Jr.)01

