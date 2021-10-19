Box: St. Dominic 5, De Smet 4

|1
|2
|Final
|De Smet
|1
|3
|4
|St. Dominic
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|De Smet
|9-7
|2-1
|34/2
|28/2
|St. Dominic
|13-3
|5-0
|53/3
|19/1
|De Smet
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Columbia survives early goal to defeat Gibault in regional final
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)
|0
|3
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Michael Holliday (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Phillip Hartenbach (#15, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.