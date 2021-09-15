Box: St. Dominic 5, Duchesne 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Duchesne
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|3
|2
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Duchesne
|2-4
|0-1
|8/1
|14/2
|St. Dominic
|6-0
|3-0
|20/3
|3/0
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Aiden Wania (#17, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Casey Sachs (#18, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
