Box: St. Dominic 5, Duchesne 0
12Final
Duchesne000
St. Dominic325
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Duchesne2-40-18/114/2
St. Dominic6-03-020/33/0
St. DominicGA
Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)20
Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)11
Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)10
Aiden Wania (#17, M, Jr.)10
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)02
Casey Sachs (#18, M, Sr.)01

