Box: St. Dominic 5, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|3
|2
|5
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|9-0
|3-0
|35/4
|1/0
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|6-2
|0-0
|25/3
|10/1
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Drew Nicholson (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Brennon Schulz (#3, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Karolczak (#22, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Kevin Kortkamp (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Jimmy Doherty (#21, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
