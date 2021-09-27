Box: St. Dominic 5, St. Mary's 2

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|2
|3
|5
|St. Mary's
|2
|0
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|11-0
|5-0
|40/3
|7/1
|St. Mary's
|4-7
|0-3
|9/1
|14/1
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Michael Holliday (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jack Schwering (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Henry Staebell (#19, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|St. Mary's
|Individual stats have not been reported.
