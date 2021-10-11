Box: St. Dominic 6, Francis Howell Central 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Dominic
|2
|4
|6
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Dominic
|12-2
|5-0
|48/3
|6/0
|Francis Howell Central
|8-6
|4-3
|22/1
|36/2
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Kaiden Pickens (#21, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Owen Gober (#6, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Dugan (#26, F, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)
|0
|1
