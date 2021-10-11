 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 6, Francis Howell Central 0
Box: St. Dominic 6, Francis Howell Central 0

12Final
St. Dominic246
Francis Howell Central000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Dominic12-25-048/36/0
Francis Howell Central8-64-322/136/2
St. DominicGA
Kaiden Pickens (#21, F, Jr.)21
Jack Lafata (#13, M, Jr.)11
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Sr.)10
Owen Gober (#6, M, Sr.)10
Ryan Dugan (#26, F, Fr.)10
Nate Grewe (#9, M, Sr.)01
Johnny Petruso (#16, F, Fr.)01

