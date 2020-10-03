Box: St. Dominic 7, Tolton Catholic 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Tolton Catholic
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Tolton Catholic
|0-4
|0-4
|3/1
|18/4
|St. Dominic
|11-0
|4-0
|24/6
|3/1
|St. Dominic
|G
|A
|Jimmy Doherty (#21, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Nate Grewe (#9, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Jake Karolczak (#22, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Kevin Kortkamp (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Andrew Harper (#10, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Nick Wolfmeier (#6, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Phillip Hartenbach (#15, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Drew Nicholson (#11, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
