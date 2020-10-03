 Skip to main content
Box: St. Dominic 7, Tolton Catholic 0
Box: St. Dominic 7, Tolton Catholic 0

12Final
Tolton Catholic000
St. Dominic347
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Tolton Catholic0-40-43/118/4
St. Dominic11-04-024/63/1
St. DominicGA
Jimmy Doherty (#21, F, Sr.)31
Nate Grewe (#9, M, Jr.)20
Jake Karolczak (#22, F, Sr.)11
Kevin Kortkamp (#8, M, Sr.)10
Andrew Harper (#10, M, Jr.)01
Nick Wolfmeier (#6, F, Sr.)01
Phillip Hartenbach (#15, D, So.)01
Drew Nicholson (#11, M, Sr.)01

