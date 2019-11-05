|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Dominic
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|15-8
|4-4
|51/2
|33/1
|St. Dominic
|9-13
|2-2
|42/2
|42/2
|St. Dominic
|Individual stats have not been reported.
