12Final
Fox000
St. Mary's004
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-10-05/27/4
St. Mary's2-00-013/60/0
St. Mary'sGA
Matthew Chastonay (Sr.)21
Daniel Quiroz (Sr.)10
Matthew Kamper10
John Hannibal (Sr.)01

