Box: St. Mary's 4, Sullivan 0

|1
|2
|Final
|St. Mary's
|0
|0
|4
|Sullivan
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Mary's
|10-13
|2-3
|30/1
|39/2
|Sullivan
|11-10
|3-3
|46/2
|42/2
|St. Mary's
|G
|A
|Matthew Kamper (#11, 5-9, F)
|2
|1
|Tim Forsythe (#9, 5-10, M, Fr.)
|2
|0
|Daniel Tague (#8, 5-0, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
