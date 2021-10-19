 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 1, Bayless 0
Box: St. Pius X 1, Bayless 0

12Final
St. Pius X011
Bayless000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X11-63-252/319/1
Bayless9-98-237/237/2
St. Pius XGA
Adam Foy (#4, D, So.)10
Nathan Stoll (#7, F, Sr.)01

