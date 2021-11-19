 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: St. Pius X 4, Fair Grove 0
0 comments

Box: St. Pius X 4, Fair Grove 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Fair Grove000
St. Pius X314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fair Grove1-20-03/17/2
St. Pius X17-63-285/2810/3
St. Pius XGA
Colin Brown (#6, F, Sr.)10
Nathan Stoll (#7, F, Sr.)10
Tanner Koepke (#12, F, So.)10
TEAM STATS10
Adam Foy (#4, D, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

In the pool and on the field: Meet our high school athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News