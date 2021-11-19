Box: St. Pius X 4, Fair Grove 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Fair Grove
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fair Grove
|1-2
|0-0
|3/1
|7/2
|St. Pius X
|17-6
|3-2
|85/28
|10/3
|St. Pius X
|G
|A
|Colin Brown (#6, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nathan Stoll (#7, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Koepke (#12, F, So.)
|1
|0
|TEAM STATS
|1
|0
|Adam Foy (#4, D, So.)
|0
|1
