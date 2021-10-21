Box: St. Pius X 7, Lutheran South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|2
|5
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|6-13
|1-4
|22/1
|59/3
|St. Pius X
|12-6
|3-2
|59/3
|19/1
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Infusion of youth has Collinsville dreaming big as playoffs begin
-
De Smet continues to bounce back with victory against John Burroughs
|St. Pius X
|G
|A
|Nathan Stoll (#7, F, Sr.)
|2
|2
|Colin Brown (#6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Logan Hall (#10, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Patrick Flanagan (#5, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Adam Foy (#4, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Koepke (#12, F, So.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.