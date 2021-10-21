 Skip to main content
Box: St. Pius X 7, Lutheran South 0
Box: St. Pius X 7, Lutheran South 0

12Final
Lutheran South000
St. Pius X257
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South6-131-422/159/3
St. Pius X12-63-259/319/1
St. Pius XGA
Nathan Stoll (#7, F, Sr.)22
Colin Brown (#6, F, Sr.)21
Logan Hall (#10, M, Jr.)21
Patrick Flanagan (#5, M, So.)10
Adam Foy (#4, D, So.)01
Tanner Koepke (#12, F, So.)01

