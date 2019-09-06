Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Valley Park000
St. Pius X224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park1-20-02/110/3
St. Pius X2-00-013/43/1
St. Pius X
Individual stats have not been reported.

STL High School Sports e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.