|1
|2
|Final
|Valley Park
|0
|0
|0
|St. Pius X
|2
|2
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|1-2
|0-0
|2/1
|10/3
|St. Pius X
|2-0
|0-0
|13/4
|3/1
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats have not been reported.
