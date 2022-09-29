 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Staunton 10, Pana 0

12Final
Pana000
Staunton10010
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pana0-20-20/021/10
Staunton8-94-243/2250/25

StauntonGA
Dillon Pritchett (#16, M, Jr.)21
Grant Neuhaus (#23, G, Sr.)12
Carson Buffington (#8, M, So.)11
Luke DeWitt (#11, F, Sr.)11
Ford Klocke (#20, M, So.)10
Jack Pritchett (#15, D, Sr.)10
Victor Buehler (#21, D, Jr.)10
Troy Albertina (#10, F, Sr.)10
Rhyse Rucker (#1, F, So.)10
Adam Overby (#4, M, Sr.)01
Aaron Bodner (#22, M, Fr.)01
Tate Powell (#24, D, Fr.)01
Michael Brand (#19, M, So.)01

