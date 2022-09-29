Box: Staunton 10, Pana 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Pana
|0
|0
|0
|Staunton
|10
|0
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pana
|0-2
|0-2
|0/0
|21/10
|Staunton
|8-9
|4-2
|43/22
|50/25
|Staunton
|G
|A
|Dillon Pritchett (#16, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Grant Neuhaus (#23, G, Sr.)
|1
|2
|Carson Buffington (#8, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Luke DeWitt (#11, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Ford Klocke (#20, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Jack Pritchett (#15, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Victor Buehler (#21, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Troy Albertina (#10, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Rhyse Rucker (#1, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Adam Overby (#4, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Aaron Bodner (#22, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Tate Powell (#24, D, Fr.)
|0
|1
|Michael Brand (#19, M, So.)
|0
|1