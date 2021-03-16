Box: Staunton 2, Greenville 1 BoxBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Mar 16, 2021 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 12345FinalStaunton010012Greenville100001 OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/AvgStaunton1-21-22/16/2Greenville0-30-11/011/4 StauntonGAHunter Rantanen (#5, MF, Fr.)10Mark Masinelli (#12, D, Sr.)01GreenvilleIndividual stats have not been reported. 0 comments Tags 03-16-2021 Stat STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Box: Waterloo 2, Freeburg 1 Mar 10, 2021 12FinalWaterloo112Freeburg011 Boys Soccer Box: Collinsville 3, Belleville West 0 Mar 13, 2021 12FinalBelleville West000Collinsville213 Boys Soccer Recap: Edwardsville defeats Collinsville Mar 9, 2021 Edwardsville defeated visiting Collinsville on penalty kicks Tuesday. The game was tied 2-2 after three overtime periods. Boys Soccer Recap: Murphysboro ties Marion Mar 9, 2021 Marion battled visiting Murphysboro to a 0-0 standoff Tuesday. Boys Soccer Box: Edwardsville 3, Collinsville 2 Mar 9, 2021 12345FinalCollinsville020002Edwardsville110013 Boys Soccer Box: Alton Marquette 3, Columbia 2 Mar 8, 2021 12FinalAlton Marquette003Columbia002 Boys Soccer Box: Jerseyville 6, Williamsville 2 Mar 12, 2021 12FinalWilliamsville112Jerseyville246 Boys Soccer Box: Granite City 3, Triad 2 Mar 10, 2021 12FinalGranite City033Triad112 Boys Soccer Box: Mater Dei 2, Centralia, Illinois 1 Mar 10, 2021 12FinalMater Dei002Centralia, Illinois001 Boys Soccer Box: Mascoutah 0, Alton Marquette 0 Mar 13, 2021 12FinalMascoutah000Alton Marquette000