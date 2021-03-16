 Skip to main content
Box: Staunton 2, Greenville 1
Box: Staunton 2, Greenville 1

12345Final
Staunton010012
Greenville100001
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Staunton1-21-22/16/2
Greenville0-30-11/011/4
StauntonGA
Hunter Rantanen (#5, MF, Fr.)10
Mark Masinelli (#12, D, Sr.)01

Greenville
Individual stats have not been reported.

