Box: Staunton 9, Vandalia 0
Box: Staunton 9, Vandalia 0

12Final
Vandalia000
Staunton729
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Vandalia0-50-10/045/9
Staunton4-123-319/446/9
StauntonGA
Jon Daugherty (#20, Sr.)13
Cole Aberle (#7)13
Matthew Sievers (#24, Sr.)20
Adam Overby (#4, Jr.)11
Luke DeWitt (#11)11
Grant Neuhaus (#23, Jr.)10
Troy Albertina (#10, Jr.)10
Rhyse Rucker (#1)10

