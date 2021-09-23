Box: Sullivan 3, St. Paul Lutheran 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|2
|1
|3
|St. Paul Lutheran
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|8-3
|1-1
|26/2
|17/1
|St. Paul Lutheran
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|3/0
|Sullivan
|G
|A
|Dock Thomure (#1, 5-6, F, So.)
|2
|0
|Zechariah Beagle (#7, 5-7, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Gavin Hinson (#29, 6-1, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luc Schuler (#20, 5-10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|St. Paul Lutheran
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.