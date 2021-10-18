 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Sullivan 8, St. Clair 0
0 comments

Box: Sullivan 8, St. Clair 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Sullivan448
St. Clair000
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Sullivan11-63-243/232/2
St. Clair0-160-66/0108/6
SullivanGA
Charlie Lohden (#9, 6-0, M, Sr.)30
Dillon Freeman (#2, 5-8, M, Jr.)20
Trey Behrens (#30, 5-9, D, Sr.)11
Zechariah Beagle (#7, 5-7, M, Fr.)11
Kaleb White (#11, 6-1, M, Sr.)10
Drew Schlueter (#15, 5-8, F, Sr.)01
Luc Schuler (#20, 5-10, M, Sr.)01
Luke Todd (#16, 5-11, D, Sr.)01
Dock Thomure (#1, 5-6, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News