Box: Sullivan 8, St. Clair 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Sullivan
|4
|4
|8
|St. Clair
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Sullivan
|11-6
|3-2
|43/2
|32/2
|St. Clair
|0-16
|0-6
|6/0
|108/6
|Sullivan
|G
|A
|Charlie Lohden (#9, 6-0, M, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Dillon Freeman (#2, 5-8, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Trey Behrens (#30, 5-9, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Zechariah Beagle (#7, 5-7, M, Fr.)
|1
|1
|Kaleb White (#11, 6-1, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Schlueter (#15, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luc Schuler (#20, 5-10, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Luke Todd (#16, 5-11, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Dock Thomure (#1, 5-6, F, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
