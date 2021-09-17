Box: Summit 3, Rock Bridge 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Rock Bridge
|0
|0
|1
|Summit
|0
|0
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rock Bridge
|1-2
|0-0
|3/1
|5/1
|Summit
|4-4
|0-1
|21/5
|14/4
|Rock Bridge
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Summit
|G
|A
|Carter Williams (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Colin McHugh (#8, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Zoran Sabbert (#13, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Tony Yan (#7, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Jack Jones (#17, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.