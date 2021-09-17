 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 3, Rock Bridge 1
Box: Summit 3, Rock Bridge 1

12Final
Rock Bridge001
Summit003
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rock Bridge1-20-03/15/1
Summit4-40-121/514/4
Rock Bridge
Individual stats have not been reported.

SummitGA
Carter Williams (#9, M, Jr.)10
Colin McHugh (#8, M, Sr.)10
Zoran Sabbert (#13, M, So.)10
Tony Yan (#7, D, Sr.)01
Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)01
Jack Jones (#17, D, Jr.)01

