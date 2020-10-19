Box: Summit 4, Lindbergh 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Summit
|0
|4
|4
|Lindbergh
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|4-5
|3-3
|11/1
|11/1
|Lindbergh
|8-1
|3-1
|30/3
|11/1
|Summit
|G
|A
|Taylor Savage (#11, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Mason Crew (#3, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Ryan Montgomery (#10, M, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Lindbergh
|G
|A
|Nedim Sarajlilja (#10, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nick Giesing (#49, Sr.)
|0
|1
