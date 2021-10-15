Box: Summit 4, Parkway South 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Summit
|0
|0
|4
|Parkway South
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|9-8
|3-3
|36/2
|27/2
|Parkway South
|7-8
|2-1
|23/1
|36/2
-
Area Boys soccer rankings, Week 7
-
Boys soccer notebook: Orchard Farm eyes another long postseason run
-
Collinsville defeats O'Fallon to earn outright Southwestern Conference title
-
Magueja's move pays off with overtime goal that lifts Lutheran St. Charles past Duchesne
-
Boys soccer notebook: CBC turns page on trying 2020 season
|Summit
|G
|A
|Tony Yan (#7, D, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Joe Simon (#14, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Luke Becker (#12, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Rhett Emmenegger (#22, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.