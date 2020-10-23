 Skip to main content
Box: Summit 5, Timberland 0
12Final
Timberland000
Summit235
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland13-86-346/235/2
Summit5-53-316/111/1
SummitGA
Mason Crew (#3, M, Sr.)20
Taylor Savage (#11, M, Sr.)10
John Rheinheimer (#22, MID, Jr.)10
Drew Johnson (#13, M, So.)10
Rhett Emmenegger (#5, M, Jr.)02
Joe Simon (#9, M, Jr.)01
Eric Battelle (#21, D, Sr.)01
Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, Fr.)01

