Box: Summit 5, Timberland 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|13-8
|6-3
|46/2
|35/2
|Summit
|5-5
|3-3
|16/1
|11/1
|Summit
|G
|A
|Mason Crew (#3, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Taylor Savage (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|John Rheinheimer (#22, MID, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Drew Johnson (#13, M, So.)
|1
|0
|Rhett Emmenegger (#5, M, Jr.)
|0
|2
|Joe Simon (#9, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Eric Battelle (#21, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, Fr.)
|0
|1
