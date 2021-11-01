Box: Summit 8, Rolla 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Rolla
|0
|0
|0
|Summit
|5
|3
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rolla
|2-1
|0-0
|9/3
|8/3
|Summit
|13-10
|3-4
|58/19
|31/10
-
Ellis, Weber help provide strong core to Triad's championship pursuit
-
Boys soccer spotlight: Saladin helps spark SLUH's memorable season
-
Fort Zumwalt South, MICDS shooting for repeat state championships in boys soccer
-
Recap: Ladue edges Parkway North
-
Illinois boys soccer postseason roundup: Althoff advances into first state final
|Summit
|G
|A
|Joe Simon (#14, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|Quincy Thomas (#5, M, So.)
|3
|0
|Tyler Bouckaert (#2, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Landin Hoyle (#4, M, So.)
|1
|1
|Rhett Emmenegger (#22, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tyler Bayes (#6, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Drew Johnson (#3, M, Jr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.