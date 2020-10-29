Box: Timberland 2, Fort Zumwalt East 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|1
|1
|2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|14-9
|6-4
|49/2
|39/2
|Fort Zumwalt East
|12-8
|6-4
|46/2
|39/2
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Connor Kendall (#8, M)
|0
|1
|Zaccary Dawkins (#20, D)
|0
|1
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Individual stats have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.