Box: Timberland 2, Francis Howell Central 1
12Final
Francis Howell Central101
Timberland112
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell Central13-47-248/311/1
Timberland12-75-344/329/2
Francis Howell CentralGA
Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)10
Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)01

TimberlandGA
Noah Crets (#2, D)10
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)10
Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)02

