Box: Timberland 2, Francis Howell Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Francis Howell Central
|1
|0
|1
|Timberland
|1
|1
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell Central
|13-4
|7-2
|48/3
|11/1
|Timberland
|12-7
|5-3
|44/3
|29/2
|Francis Howell Central
|G
|A
|Jimmy Sanchez (#8, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Redford (#3, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Noah Crets (#2, D)
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)
|0
|2
