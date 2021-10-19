Box: Timberland 3, Francis Howell Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|1
|2
|3
|Francis Howell Central
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|14-7
|5-3
|51/2
|29/1
|Francis Howell Central
|9-8
|5-4
|13/1
|42/2
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Henry Kriesmann (#12, F, Jr.)
|1
|2
|Luke Stanfill (#9, M, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Landon Keener (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
