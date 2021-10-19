 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 3, Francis Howell Central 1
0 comments

Box: Timberland 3, Francis Howell Central 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Timberland123
Francis Howell Central011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland14-75-351/229/1
Francis Howell Central9-85-413/142/2
TimberlandGA
Henry Kriesmann (#12, F, Jr.)12
Luke Stanfill (#9, M, Jr.)10
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)10
Landon Keener (#10, M, Sr.)10

Francis Howell Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Football record breakers and freshman stars on the diamond: Our High School Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News