Box: Timberland 3, Troy Buchanan 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Troy Buchanan
|0
|2
|2
|Timberland
|1
|2
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Troy Buchanan
|0-3
|0-3
|2/1
|8/3
|Timberland
|4-2
|1-0
|14/5
|11/4
|Troy Buchanan
|G
|A
|Mitchell Ottinger (#12, So.)
|1
|0
|Levi Caldwell (#20, So.)
|1
|0
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)
|0
|1
|Nicholas Alberts (#17, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
