Box: Timberland 3, Troy Buchanan 2
Box: Timberland 3, Troy Buchanan 2

12Final
Troy Buchanan022
Timberland123
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Troy Buchanan0-30-32/18/3
Timberland4-21-014/511/4
Troy BuchananGA
Mitchell Ottinger (#12, So.)10
Levi Caldwell (#20, So.)10

TimberlandGA
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)21
Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)10
Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)01
Nicholas Alberts (#17, F, Sr.)01

