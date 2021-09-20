 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 4, Borgia 2
Box: Timberland 4, Borgia 2

12Final
Timberland224
Borgia022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland6-30-225/316/2
Borgia0-80-112/134/4
TimberlandGA
Gavin Peimann (#1, M, Jr.)20
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)11
Cooper Shinn (#2, M, Sr.)10
Tyler Berndt (#17, D, Sr.)02

BorgiaGA
Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)11
Peyton Grannemann (#24, 5-11, M, So.)10

