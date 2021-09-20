Box: Timberland 4, Borgia 2

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|2
|2
|4
|Borgia
|0
|2
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|6-3
|0-2
|25/3
|16/2
|Borgia
|0-8
|0-1
|12/1
|34/4
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Gavin Peimann (#1, M, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Cooper Shinn (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tyler Berndt (#17, D, Sr.)
|0
|2
|Borgia
|G
|A
|Zach Mort (#19, 5-10, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Peyton Grannemann (#24, 5-11, M, So.)
|1
|0
Tags
