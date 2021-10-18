 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 4, Fort Zumwalt North 0
Box: Timberland 4, Fort Zumwalt North 0

12Final
Fort Zumwalt North000
Timberland224
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt North8-102-624/141/2
Timberland13-74-348/314/1
TimberlandGA
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)30
Tyler Berndt (#17, D, Sr.)10
Dominic Eggering (#23, F, Sr.)01
Henry Kriesmann (#12, F, Jr.)01
Patrick Nettler (#4, D, Sr.)01

