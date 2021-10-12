Box: Timberland 4, Hazelwood West 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Timberland
|0
|4
|4
|Hazelwood West
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|12-6
|4-3
|43/2
|26/1
|Hazelwood West
|3-11
|2-3
|25/1
|46/3
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Henry Kriesmann (#12, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Landon Keener (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Patrick Nettler (#4, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Nolan Gera (#6, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Hazelwood West
|Individual stats have not been reported.
