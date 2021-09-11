Box: Timberland 5, Pattonville 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Pattonville
|1
|0
|1
|Timberland
|2
|3
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|2-3
|0-0
|6/1
|11/2
|Timberland
|5-1
|0-0
|21/4
|12/2
|Pattonville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
-
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Henry Kriesmann (#12, F, Jr.)
|2
|0
|Cooper Shinn (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Grady Jacobson (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Murod Muhammadhon (#8, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
