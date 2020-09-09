 Skip to main content
Box: Timberland 7, Hillsboro 2
Box: Timberland 7, Hillsboro 2

12Final
Hillsboro112
Timberland527
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro0-30-06/216/5
Timberland2-20-09/39/3
Hillsboro
Individual stats have not been reported.

TimberlandGA
Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)32
Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)11
Nicholas Alberts (#17, F, Sr.)11
Landon Keener (#1, M)10
Connor Kendall (#8, M)10
Cooper Blake (#3, M, Jr.)01
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)01

