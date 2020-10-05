Box: Timberland 9, Borgia 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Borgia
|1
|0
|1
|Timberland
|4
|5
|9
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|6-7
|2-2
|31/2
|53/4
|Timberland
|7-5
|3-3
|29/2
|22/2
|Borgia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Timberland
|G
|A
|Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)
|1
|3
|Connor Kendall (#8, M)
|1
|2
|Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Nicholas Alberts (#17, F, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Dominic Eggering (#18, D, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Sagan Borengasser (#5, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Landon Keener (#1, M)
|1
|0
|Patrick Nettler (#4, D)
|1
|0
|Nolan Gera (#6, M)
|0
|1
