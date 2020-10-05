 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Timberland 9, Borgia 1
0 comments

Box: Timberland 9, Borgia 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12Final
Borgia101
Timberland459
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia6-72-231/253/4
Timberland7-53-329/222/2
Borgia
Individual stats have not been reported.

TimberlandGA
Adam Luetkemeyer (#9, M)13
Connor Kendall (#8, M)12
Jacob Callahan (#14, M, Jr.)11
Nicholas Alberts (#17, F, Sr.)11
Zach Renz (#10, M, Sr.)11
Dominic Eggering (#18, D, Jr.)10
Sagan Borengasser (#5, D, Sr.)10
Landon Keener (#1, M)10
Patrick Nettler (#4, D)10
Nolan Gera (#6, M)01

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/291. Fort Zumwalt South (10-0) vs. CBC (0-0), 7 p.m.2. Summit (0-0) vs. Lafayette (0-1), 6 p.m.3. De Smet (0-0) vs. V…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports