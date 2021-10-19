 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 11, Jerseyville 0
Box: Triad 11, Jerseyville 0

12Final
Jerseyville000
Triad9211
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jerseyville5-150-1043/2119/6
Triad20-010-0115/69/0
TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)14
Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)30
Trent Cissell (#12, M, Sr.)20
Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)11
Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)11
Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)03
Sam Beeman (#9, D, Sr.)10
Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)10
Porter Reynolds (#33, D, So.)10
Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)01

