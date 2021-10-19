Box: Triad 11, Jerseyville 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Jerseyville
|0
|0
|0
|Triad
|9
|2
|11
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jerseyville
|5-15
|0-10
|43/2
|119/6
|Triad
|20-0
|10-0
|115/6
|9/0
|Triad
|G
|A
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)
|1
|4
|Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)
|3
|0
|Trent Cissell (#12, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)
|0
|3
|Sam Beeman (#9, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Porter Reynolds (#33, D, So.)
|1
|0
|Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)
|0
|1
