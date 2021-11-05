 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Triad 2, Grayslake Central 1
0 comments

Box: Triad 2, Grayslake Central 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Triad112
Grayslake Central011
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Triad25-010-0128/510/0
Grayslake Central0-10-01/02/0
TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)10
Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)10

Grayslake Central
Individual stats have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the stars: The STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News