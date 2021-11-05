Box: Triad 2, Grayslake Central 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Triad
|1
|1
|2
|Grayslake Central
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|25-0
|10-0
|128/5
|10/0
|Grayslake Central
|0-1
|0-0
|1/0
|2/0
|Triad
|G
|A
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Grayslake Central
|Individual stats have not been reported.
