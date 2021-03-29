 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 3, Belleville East 0
Box: Triad 3, Belleville East 0

12Final
Belleville East000
Triad213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville East4-33-213/215/2
Triad7-24-023/35/1
TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Jr.)10
Trent Cissel (#12, MID, Jr.)10
Wyatt Suter (#8, F, Fr.)10
Ty Presley (#11, DEF, Sr.)01
Eli Kraabel (#17, M, Sr.)01

