Box: Triad 4, Alton Marquette 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Alton Marquette
|0
|1
|1
|Triad
|3
|1
|4
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Alton Marquette
|10-7
|0-0
|59/3
|23/1
|Triad
|14-0
|6-0
|76/4
|7/0
|Alton Marquette
|G
|A
|Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)
|1
|0
|Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Triad
|G
|A
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.