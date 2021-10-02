 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Triad 4, Alton Marquette 1
0 comments

Box: Triad 4, Alton Marquette 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Alton Marquette011
Triad314
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton Marquette10-70-059/323/1
Triad14-06-076/47/0
Alton MarquetteGA
Quinn Copeland (#36, M, Fr.)10
Cody Miller (#2, F, Sr.)01

TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)20
Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)11
Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)10
Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)01
Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/271. Fort Zumwalt South (8-2) was idle.2. SLUH (10-0) was idle.3. CBC (9-1) was idle.4. Mehlville (5-0) was idle.5. M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News