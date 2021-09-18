 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Triad 6, Alton 0
0 comments

Box: Triad 6, Alton 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12Final
Alton000
Triad336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Alton0-100-53/047/5
Triad9-04-040/43/0
TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)21
Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)03
Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)10
Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)10
Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)10
Carter Neu (#21, D, Sr.)10
Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)01

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: STL-SD series reminds us of players the Padres traded to Cardinals, from David Freese to Ozzie to ‘Silent George’

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/121. Francis Howell (5-1) was idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (3-1) was idle.3. Edwardsville (9-1) was idle.4. CBC (4-0) w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News