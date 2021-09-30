Box: Triad 6, Columbia 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Triad
|5
|1
|6
|Columbia
|0
|1
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|13-0
|6-0
|72/5
|6/0
|Columbia
|8-6
|4-0
|53/4
|30/2
|Triad
|G
|A
|Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)
|4
|0
|Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)
|0
|4
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Carter Neu (#21, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Trent Cissell (#12, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Columbia
|Individual stats have not been reported.
