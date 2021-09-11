Box: Triad 6, Maryville Christian 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Maryville Christian
|0
|0
|0
|Triad
|4
|2
|6
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Maryville Christian
|0-3
|0-0
|1/0
|15/5
|Triad
|6-0
|2-0
|27/9
|3/1
|Triad
|G
|A
|Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)
|1
|1
|Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)
|1
|1
|Carter Neu (#21, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Dudley (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Charlie Gentemann (#17, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Porter Reynolds (#33, D, So.)
|0
|1
