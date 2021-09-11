 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 6, Maryville Christian 0
Box: Triad 6, Maryville Christian 0

12Final
Maryville Christian000
Triad426
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Maryville Christian0-30-01/015/5
Triad6-02-027/93/1
TriadGA
Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)11
Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)11
Carter Neu (#21, D, Sr.)10
Cameron Ramirez (#7, M, Sr.)10
Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)10
Ethan Dudley (#11, M, Sr.)10
Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)01
Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)01
Charlie Gentemann (#17, D, So.)01
Porter Reynolds (#33, D, So.)01

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/51. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) was idle.2. Francis Howell (3-1) was idle.3. Francis Howell Central (3-0) was idle.4. Li…

