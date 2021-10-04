Box: Triad 7, Rochester 0

|1
|2
|Final
|Rochester
|0
|0
|0
|Triad
|5
|2
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Rochester
|1-2
|0-0
|4/1
|11/4
|Triad
|15-0
|6-0
|83/28
|7/2
|Triad
|G
|A
|Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)
|2
|1
|Cory Warren (#22, F, So.)
|1
|1
|Tanner Vosholler (#24, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Dudley (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
|Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)
|0
|1
|Luke Beeman (#23, D, Sr.)
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.