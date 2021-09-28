 Skip to main content
Box: Triad 8, Belleville West 2
Box: Triad 8, Belleville West 2

12Final
Belleville West112
Triad538
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Belleville West2-81-510/137/3
Triad12-06-066/65/0
Belleville West
Individual stats have not been reported.

TriadGA
Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)31
Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)21
Trent Cissell (#12, M, Sr.)20
Carter Neu (#21, D, Sr.)10
Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)02
Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)02
Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)02

