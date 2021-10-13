Box: Triad 9, Jerseyville 1

|1
|2
|Final
|Triad
|3
|6
|9
|Jerseyville
|1
|0
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Triad
|19-0
|10-0
|104/5
|9/0
|Jerseyville
|5-14
|0-10
|43/2
|108/5
|Triad
|G
|A
|Tobey Suter (#18, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|Jake Ellis (#4, M, Sr.)
|2
|1
|Gibson Hunt (#3, M, So.)
|0
|3
|Trent Cissell (#12, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Roger Weber (#16, D, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Ethan Dudley (#11, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|Jake Stewart (#2, D, Jr.)
|0
|1
|Wyatt Suter (#8, F, So.)
|0
|1
|Charlie Gentemann (#17, D, So.)
|0
|1
|Jerseyville
|Individual stats have not been reported.
