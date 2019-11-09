Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Burbank St. Laurence101
Triad022
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Burbank St. Laurence0-20-01/04/2
Triad23-39-1108/5418/9
Burbank St. LaurenceGA
Saul Camacho (#10)10

TriadGA
Roger Weber (#16, B, So.)10

