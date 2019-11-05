Subscribe for 99¢
12Final
Morton011
Triad213
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Morton2-10-07/25/1
Triad22-29-1106/2615/4
Morton
Individual stats have not been reported.

TriadGA
Michael Tentis (#24, B, Sr.)20
Colton Clark (#2, M, Sr.)10

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.