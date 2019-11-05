|1
|2
|Final
|Morton
|0
|1
|1
|Triad
|2
|1
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Morton
|2-1
|0-0
|7/2
|5/1
|Triad
|22-2
|9-1
|106/26
|15/4
|Morton
|Individual stats have not been reported.
|Triad
|G
|A
|Michael Tentis (#24, B, Sr.)
|2
|0
|Colton Clark (#2, M, Sr.)
|1
|0
|1
